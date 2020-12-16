Celtics Wrap: Jeff Teague Leads Boston In 108-99 Preseason Loss To Sixers

The good news? The game doesn’t count toward their record, and Stevens will have a better idea of what he has in his youngest players.

Here’s how it all went down:



STARTING FIVE:

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Javonte Green

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

THESE DEFINITELY ARE EXPERIMENTAL LINEUPS

Within a few minutes of the game, Smart took a preseason charge to really set his tone for the season.

Green made use of his time on the court with a quick 3-pointer to get the Celtics on the board and had an early steal. He was 2-for-2 on the floor as the Celtics pulled out to an 11-6 lead.

Let's get this game going 🏀 pic.twitter.com/1YIevUJFDf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 16, 2020

The Sixers were able to pull ahead, however, as Stevens took Tatum off the floor and rotated guys at the end of the bench in with Brown and Smart.

And as the Celtics offense fell quiet, Embiid proceeded to score nine points, two assists and a steal by the end of the quarter.

Tatum and Green lead the Celtics with five points apiece, Pritchard hit a smooth jumper for his first NBA points and Boston trailed 29-19.

TEAGUE PROMISING OFF THE BENCH

Pritchard and Teague showed some promise for the bench’s offense making instant contributions. Teague had back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter to keep things close. And hopefully lobs from a speedy Pritchard in transition to Robert Williams will be something we see often.

And Pritchard did this on defense, too.

Teague was a perfect 3-for-3 in triples, leading the Celtics with nine points at the break. Tatum was all over the stat sheet early scoring eight points with four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Smart was all over the floor, taking multiple offensive fouls.

Brown (eight rebounds), Green and Semi Ojeleye each had five points in the half, which the Sixers lead 50-44 with help from 11 turnovers.

Oddly, rookie Aaron Nesmith didn’t see the floor in the first two quarters.

CELTICS STILL PLAYING FROM BEHIND

Boston started the second half strong, with a diving steal by Smart immediately after he hit a jumper. He dished it out to Green in transition who finished with a jam.

And after an inconsistent start, Robert Williams seemed to shake out some of the nerves.

Big man went to work. pic.twitter.com/suIz9VKRBZ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 16, 2020

perfect pass to 4️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ONn96badsT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 16, 2020

Nesmith and Carsen Edwards saw their season debuts in the third quarter, and Nesmith hit a trey to get on the board for the first time.