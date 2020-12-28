Celtics Wrap: Turnovers Plague Boston in 108-107 Loss To Pacers

Robert Williams was a silver lining after missing the Celtics game on Christmas Day, scoring 12 points off the bench with four steals, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Pritchard had 13 points, two assists and two steals.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Daniel Theis

C: Tristan Thompson

BALL SECURITY IS JOB SECURITY

Boston cruised out on a 7-0 run to start the game as Indiana’s offense struggled. Finally, the Pacers called a timeout to regroup after a pullup jumper from Brown extended the lead to 10-2 with Indiana shooting 1-for-8 from the field and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

And evident from the jump was Brown’s effort to make plays and play off the pick and roll.

ready under the rim pic.twitter.com/HAxHiqopf4 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 28, 2020

The Pacers didn’t just roll over, however, and showed some life to not let the game get away from them early.

On a 10-2 run by Indiana, Malcolm Brogdon helped cut the Celtics lead to 17-14 with just under four minutes to play, and Boston’s seven turnovers in the frame didn’t help.

Smart and Brown led the scoring effort for Boston in the first quarter, each with six points and two assists.

Shooting 56.3% from the field, though, Boston managed to hold on to a narrow 23-19 lead against the Pacers who shot 34.6%.

TATUM WILL DO IT HIMSELF

The Pacers took their first lead of the game just two minutes into the second quarter despite the Celtics leading by double digits at points in the first.

But Tatum started getting hot, and drained a 3-pointer to take back a 30-28 advantage, but the teams went back and forth from there. Tatum, his jumper and his newfound facilitating skills didn’t relent though.

getting it done pic.twitter.com/54mGwU6N3J — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 28, 2020

didn't even see you coming 4️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/fklLPSyVOA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 28, 2020

Tatum scored 14 points in the second quarter alone, and racked up five assists in the first two frames.

And though rookie Payton Pritchard had a hard time staying in bounds, but hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Celtics a tiny bit of separation towards the end of the half.

That momentum helped Boston get some breathing room, and they led 55-49 at the break.

TYPICAL THIRD QUARTER FOR BOSTON

Do you feel like the Celtics perpetually struggle in the third quarter? You’re not alone.

Indiana came out of the second half and went on a 12-0 run to take a 61-55 lead, their largest of the game, instigating a timeout from Brad Stevens.

Domas 👏 shoots 👏 threes 👏 now 👏 pic.twitter.com/JmFmCfBFZG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 28, 2020

Boston opened the third 1-for-10, which is not great, and as their shooting started falling off, they didn’t stop turning the ball over.

As they trailed around 10 points, though, Robert Williams at least was making positive contributions on both ends.

A small run, much in part thanks to the Boston bench, helped them close out the quarter trailing 88-83.

But still, Indiana dropped 39 points in the quarter.

CELTICS SHOWING LIFE

The spark Pritchard gave Boston at the end of the third carried into the fourth, and Tristan Thompson briefly made it a two-point game.

But another run by Indiana extended that advantage back to eight points and led to a Celtics timeout.

Brown found his rhythm after that point, making it a four-point game with a hard drive to the basket and a stepback jumper.

things heatin' up in the fourth pic.twitter.com/Go04jsBlAe — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 28, 2020

Smart hit a floater after that, and Brown found Thompson in the paint to tie the game on an 8-0 run with 6:17 to play.

down but not out pic.twitter.com/CfPMCgipQZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 28, 2020

Robert Williams sniffed out a steal as the Pacers inbounded and jammed it in to tie things up at 100-100. He had another great block down the stretch when Boston was down two points, too.

But with the change to steal the lead with under 40 seconds left, Tatum missed a 3-pointer, Sabonis went to the line at the other end.

The Celtics needed a stop on an inbound, and they made it happen. Robert Williams knocked the ball loose and sent Smart off for a layup to take a one-point lead.

An unfortunate miscommunication on defense however allowed Sabonis to blow by Grant Williams and go straight for the hoop to close out the game.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Myles Turner is pretty good at basketball.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will remain in Indiana the next two days, as they play a rematch against the Pacers on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

