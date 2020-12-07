Chargers Reportedly Not Firing Anthony Lynn Despite Ugly Loss To Patriots

Anthony Lynn reportedly will remain head coach of the Chargers — for now.

Los Angeles will not fire its head coach, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. The decision was made despite the Chargers’ all-around embarrassing performance Sunday against the New England Patriots.

However, the Chargers reportedly will evaluate the situation after the conclusion of the season.

Sources: As disappointing as the #Patriots loss was, no #Chargers head coaching change is imminent. The organization has a tremendous amount of respect for Anthony Lynn, always has, and would prefer to evaluate everything at the end of the year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2020

Lynn, 51, took over as head coach of the Chargers before the 2017 season. While the well-respected coach has had decent moments and deserves credit for navigating the franchise’s relocation to Los Angeles, he nevertheless is 29-32 since taking the job. Los Angeles is 3-9 this season but is talented enough to be far better.

Will the Chargers allow Lynn to lead Justin Herbert’s development beyond this season? Your guess is as good as ours.

