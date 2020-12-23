Charlie Moore 2020 Christmas Marathon: Join Mad Fisherman’s Christmas Eve Tradition

An annual holiday tradition returns in 2020 with the “Charlie Moore Outdoors” Christmas Marathon on NESN!

The Mad Fisherman is quite fond of the yearly event, which began nearly two decades ago.

“One of the tried and true favorites as the family Christmas,” Moore told NESN.com. “Obviously, everyone’s younger and the kids are little, but everybody seems to want to see that I put it on once a year, and it always does very well. It’s like a classic movie, like the Christmas story or something like that. Everyone kinda talks about it, and I get a lot of feedback from it still.”

Join NESN for the next two days for dozens of episodes of Moore’s best experiences and interviews from the water. Check out the full schedule for Christmas Eve below!

All times Eastern.

1 p.m.: Charlie Moore Christmas Tale

Chuck Rolecek shows off his holiday pheasant. Susan Amato, owner of Angelina’s, cooks her holiday veal chop. Charlie visits George Carey at Sea Level. Tony the Elf talks about this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Angela whips up a holiday appetizer. Santa sends his right-hand man, St. Nik, to explain this year’s holiday flight path.

1:30 p.m.: Ken Casey

Charlie welcomes Ken Casey, leader of Boston’s world-famous Celtic punk rock band, the Dropkick Murphy’s! Ken’s itching to catch his first fish ever and Charlie’s just the guy to make it happen. They’ll talk music, catch a ton of bass, do a little trivia, and just have a great time out on Lake Winnipesaukee.

2 p.m.: Tom Caron

Charlie and Tom Caron head to Beverly Harbor to go after some stripers! It’s a trip down memory lane as two of NESN’s longest-tenured icons trade stories, reminisce, and catch some fish.

2:30 p.m.: Bobby Orr “Fore”

Charlie heads down to Sunny Florida to hook up, hang out and fish with hockey legend No. 4 Bobby Orr. Bobby shows Charlie how to golf on his favorite Florida golf course. Charlie and Bobby head up to New Hampshire and fish on Bobby’s favorite lake – Lake Winnipesaukee.

3 p.m.: Orlando Cabrera

Charlie teams up with former MLB player Orlando Cabrera. Charlie and Orlando fish Lake Winnisquam in New Hampshire. Charlie plays Orlando in a game of wiffle ball. Orlando talks about his 15-year career in the big league. Charlie and Orlando grill out to cap off a great day on the water.

3:30 p.m. ET: Ryan Newman

Charlie hooks up with NASCAR driver Ryan Newman to fish Crystal Lake and take a tour of New Hampshire Motor Speedway before heading to North Carolina for a personalized tour of the Ryan Newman facilities and a trip to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

4 p.m.: Raymond Bourque “Respect #77”

Charlie heads out with NHL Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque to attend Ray’s Celebrities for Charity event. Ray challenges Mad Fish to catch some bass out on the golf course. Charlie bumps into a bunch of NHL legends and sneaks in a free golf lesson from the pro at Golf Club of New England in Stratham, N.H.

4:30 p.m.: Jack Capuano

University of Maine alumni and current head coach of the New York Islanders, Jack Capuano, invites Charlie up to his hometown for some exciting bass fishing. Charlie and Jack head down to Nassau Coliseum – home of the New York Islanders. Jack invites Charlie for a pick-up game of ice hockey.

5 p.m.: Luis Tiant

Charlie heads south for a little fun in the sun with Red Sox’ pitcher Luis Tiant. Luis takes Charlie to his favorite Columbian restaurant, Charlie takes Luis out fishing for lady fish and Luis and Charlie have a few cigars while talking about Luis’s incredible career with the Red Sox.

5:30 p.m.: Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Charlie hangs out with Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia. “Salty” loves to fish, cook homemade barbecue meals with his wife, shoots skeets and to top things off, he loves the game of Polo. So naturally, Charlie decides to head to Florida and hangout with Salty in his world.

6 p.m.: Judgement Free Show

Charlie visits Planet Fitness and their CEO Chris Rondeau. Chris shows Charlie all of the inner workings of Planet Fitness. Charlie and Chris launch the brand new Planet Fitness dinghy. Charlie and Chris head to CR’s The Restaurant for drinks and dinner.

6:30 p.m.: The Naughty List

Adam Pellerin breaks the news that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a meeting with Seanie Clause. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list and invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, Mass.

7 p.m.: Johnny Damon and Friends

Charlie Moore heads down to Windermere, Fla. to hang out with Johnny Damon. Charlie attends the 2018 Johnny Jam event with Roger Clemens and Tim Wakefield to raise money for the Johnny Damon Foundation. Charlie fishes and talks with Roger Clemens.

7:30 p.m.: Hulk Hogan

Charlie travels to Clearwater, Florida to hook up with legendary wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan. Charlie takes Hulk fishing, goes to Hulk’s restaurant, Hogan’s Beach, and has a surprise encounter with the “Mouth of the South,” Jimmy Hart.

8 p.m.: Jermaine Wiggins

East Boston native and Patriots Super Bowl Champion Jermaine Wiggins hangs out with Mad Fish. Charlie takes Jermaine saltwater fishing in Seabrook, N.H., have lunch at the Tuna Striker, and eat at Reno’s for an authentic Italian cuisine. They cap it off with a cigar and cookout at Twins Smoke Shop.

8:30 p.m.: Tim Wakefield “Knucklebass”

Charlie teams up with knuckleball legend and Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield. Tim talks about winning the 2004 World Series and breaking an 86-year curse of the Bambino. Charlie and Tim discuss the history of the knuckleball.

9 p.m.: Mad Fish Family Christmas

It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family, and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing, with Santa, Rudolph, and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver.

9:30 p.m.: Charlie Moore Christmas Tale

Chuck Rolecek shows off his holiday pheasant. Susan Amato, owner of Angelina’s, cooks her holiday veal chop. Charlie visits George Carey at Sea Level. Tony the Elf talks about this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Angela whips up a holiday appetizer. Santa sends his right-hand man, St. Nik, to explain this year’s holiday flight path.

Thumbnail photo via NESN