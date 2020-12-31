Check Out Brad Marchand Take Ice At Bruins Voluntary Workouts At Warrior

Brad Marchand looks as if he hasn’t missed a beat.

The Boston Bruins forward underwent surgery in September to repair a sports hernia in September. Marchand’s timeline was roughly four months, meaning he potentially could be ready for the start of the season.

General manager Don Sweeney on Thursday revealed Marchand is doing well and has been on the ice with the Bruins nearly every day.

And we got a glimpse of that Thursday.

Check out this video of Marchand on the ice: