The Celtics will honor Tommy Heinsohn during Wednesday’s season opener at TD Garden in more ways than one.

Boston will pay tribute to the late Celtics legend, who died in November, with a black patch on each jersey with the word “TOMMY” etched across the front.

The team also lowered eight of its 17 championship banners that boast a “special significance” toward Heinsohn’s six-decade legacy with Boston.

Check it out:

1957 🏆Tommy and @realbillrussell’s first

1965 🏆Tommy’s last as a player

1969 🏆Russell’s last as a player/coach

1974 & 1976 🏆🏆Tommy won as a coach

1984 🏆Color commentator during the Finals for CBS

1986 🏆Color commentator for the best team in history

2008 🏆Tommy’s last pic.twitter.com/quYlmHjUkU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 23, 2020

Heinsohn was 86.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images