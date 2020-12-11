Check Out Gunner Olszewski’s, Not Cam Newton’s, Outfit Before Patriots-Rams

Usually we write about how snazzy Cam Newton looks every week when he arrives prior to a New England Patriots’ game.

This week, though, one of his teammates stole the spotlight.

Gunner Olszewski, who earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after a strong performance in Week 13, arrived at SoFi Stadium looking mighty comfortable ahead of New England’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Check it out:

Even when you’re not sporting a flashy suit, you still can garner attention.

Never change, Gunner.

