Check Out Patrice Bergeron On Ice During Bruins Practice At Warrior

It hasn’t been the greatest 2020 for many, but seeing Patrice Bergeron on the ice certainly should lift Bruins fans spirits.

The Boston center was in action with his team Tuesday during voluntary workouts at Warrior Ice Arena.

This certainly is a welcome sight, especially considering Bergeron was dealing with a lingering groin injury in the offseason, and noted in September he’d likely need to take some time off in order for it to heal.

Check out this gif below of the top-liner:

Here are some other pictures from the day, with Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk in attendance:

We've missed these faces.



More 📸 from today's voluntary skate ➡️ https://t.co/nPHYVNnJW4 pic.twitter.com/X5SS1D5ZMX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2020

Boston open its season Jan. 14 against the New Jersey Devils.

