Check Out Tyreek Hill’s Ridiculous Touchdown That Wasn’t In Broncos-Chiefs

Sunday night marked Tyreek Hill’s first no-touchdown game since Week 6.

But had the Chiefs taken a closer look at one of the most absurd plays of Hill’s career, the star wide receiver would have left Arrowhead Stadium with a score on his statline.

Patrick Mahomes aired it out to Hill early in the second quarter of Kansas City’s Week 13 tilt with the Denver Broncos. Hill wasn’t able to reel it in flush, and Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye appeared to put an end to the play when he brought Hill to the ground. The referee on the scene ruled the third-down pass incomplete, and Kansas City sent out the punt team.

Upon review, however, it’s easy to see the play should have been ruled a touchdown. The fluttering football landed on Hill’s left shoulder and never touched the ground. Hill also appeared to maintain enough possession warranted for a completed catch.

This incredible catch from Tyreek Hill was ruled incomplete 😳



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xeLZxL7ySb — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2020

The Chiefs likely aren’t dwelling on the missed opportunity too much, as they eventually notched a 22-16 win over their AFC West rival. After the game, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid explained why he didn’t challenge the play.

“I’ve never had a receiver that didn’t know he caught the ball,” Reid said, per Pro Football Talk. “He came off and said he didn’t catch it. I probably should have hung on to that a little bit longer and looked at the replay. I’ll try to do better the next time.”

We sympathize with any fantasy football players who might have needed a Hill touchdown to reach the playoffs or avoid finishing in last place.

The Chiefs improved their win streak to seven with the triumph over the Broncos and also secured a postseason berth. They’ll try to keep it rolling Sunday in Miami against the 8-4 Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images