Chiefs Confirm They’ll Sit Patrick Mahomes, Other Starters In Week 17

We’ve got some bad news for you if you were hoping to have Patrick Mahomes for your fantasy football league championship game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Wednesday confirmed that Mahomes will sit Sunday when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in its regular season finale. Reid also said other starters will rest in Week 17 but did not offer specifics.

Veteran quarterback Chad Henne will start in Mahomes’ place.

Chad Henne will get the start this weekend against the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/zpjCFMVzzc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 30, 2020

The Chiefs will sit some of their starters on Sunday, per Coach Reid. He said he's excited to see what some of the young guys can do. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 30, 2020

Henne actually wouldn’t be a terrible option if you now need a quarterback for your league championship. He has experience and a deep, talent rich offense around him.

Side note: You probably should start yelling at your league manager for allowing Week 17 championship games to be a thing.

