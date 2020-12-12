Chris Sale’s Agent Provides Update On Red Sox Pitcher’s Progress

Chris Sale is making his way back from Tommy John surgery, and it sounds like the rehab is right on track.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher underwent the operation in March, so he won’t be ready for Opening Day.

Still, it’s fair to assume with Sale’s work ethic that he’ll want to return to the mound as soon as possible, even if that meant coming back before his projected date.

The southpaw’s agent, B.B. Abbott, seems to agree, saying it will be the Red Sox who hold Sale back.

“The recovery is going great,” Abbott said, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “If anything, they’ll be holding him back. From a work ethic standpoint, he’s not going to fall off at all. He’s going to be in a good place physically. … I think on the other side, he’s going to look like the old Chris Sale. I don’t anticipate anything different from him.”

That’s certainly encouraging, especially considering the Red Sox have a lot of questions surrounding their starting rotation.

And if Sale can return to his old self, then that only spells bad news for his opponents.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images