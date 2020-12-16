Colin Cowherd Embarrassingly Exposed For Two-Faced Lamar Jackson Takes

Colin Cowherd wants you to believe he always has been high on Lamar Jackson, but his claims don’t pass the smell test.

The “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host was effusive Tuesday in his praise of Jackson, who overcame something in leading the Baltimore Ravens to a thrilling “Monday Night Football” win over the Cleveland Browns. The FS1 talking head acted as if he he’s been a huge Jackson fan since the 2019 NFL MVP’s days at Louisville.

But, thanks to Funhouse, it now is abundantly clear that, when it comes to assessing Jackson, Cowherd has been decidedly two-faced.

Check out this video shared Tuesday night:

Today, Cowherd was smugly pretending like he was on the Lamar Jackson bandwagon from Day 1.



As always, I have the receipts…. and it ain't pretty. pic.twitter.com/X710GAxPAZ — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) December 16, 2020

Yeah, that’s a tough look for the Herd-man.

As for Jackson and the Ravens, they currently are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture. But a win Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coupled with a Miami Dolphins loss to the New England Patriots, would thrust Baltimore into the final AFC playoff seed.

Should Baltimore lose and/or eventually miss the postseason, expect Cowherd to say “one-dimensional quarterbacks like Jackson just aren’t built for NFL playoff success,” or something.

(He might be right.)

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images