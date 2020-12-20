College Football Playoff Committee Reveals Final Four, Sets Semifinal Matchups

We now know which four teams will have the opportunity to compete for college football’s ultimate prize.

The College Football Playoff committee on Sunday afternoon revealed the nation’s top four teams. The Alabama Crimson Tide topped the list, followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame, respectively.

THE #CFBPlayoff BRACKET IS SET 🏈



🐘 Alabama

🐅 Clemson

🔴 Ohio State

☘️ Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/771dU2F1Cs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2020

The Crimson Tide, Tigers and Buckeyes all claimed their respective conference championships Saturday. The Fighting Irish suffered their first loss of the season to Trevor Lawrence and Co., who cruised to a 34-10 win in the ACC Championship Game. Brian Kelly’s team edged out No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Oklahoma to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Both semifinal matchups will be held Friday, Jan. 1. Alabama and Notre Dame will meet in the Rose Bowl, which has been moved to AT&T Stadium. The Clemson-Ohio State tilt — a rematch of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl — will be held at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoffs for those games are set for 5 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. ET, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images