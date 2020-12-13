Colts Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

The playoff implications are ramping up entering Week 14 of the 2020-21 NFL season.

And the slate features one especially important matchup that will impact the AFC’s fringe teams.

As it currently stands, the Indianapolis Colts are in the playoffs, owning the conference’s seventh playoff spot at 8-4 and second in the AFC South. And if the season ended tomorrow, the Las Vegas Raiders would be on the outside looking in at 7-5 and second in the AFC West.

The two teams face off Sunday as they try to finish out the season strong to guarantee a playoff berth, starting with trying to beat each other.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images