Colts Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online, On TV

We have what could be an entertaining AFC South clash in Week 13.

Deshaun Watson and the Texans will welcome the Indianapolis Colts to NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Watson has the 4-7 Texans clicking, winning two straight games with their most recent coming Thanksgiving Day over the Detroit Lions.

The 7-4 Colts will look to bounce back from a tough divisional loss to the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis is just one game back of Tennessee for the division lead, but within the AFC’s playoff picture.

Here’s how to watch the game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images