Cotton Bowl Live Stream: Watch Florida Vs. Oklahoma Online, On TV

It’s almost time for the Cotton Bowl, and it promises to be an interesting game.

No. 6 Florida will take on No. 7 Oklahoma in the annual event Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium. Oklahoma has been hot of late and will attempt to claim victory in a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

But Florida’s passing offense is just as hot, and it could be a major difference-maker as the Gators aim for their third straight bowl game win.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary Cosby/USA TODAY Sports Images