Could Patriots Target Eagles QB Carson Wentz? ESPN Writer Makes Case

The Philadelphia Eagles are stuck between a rock and a hard place with quarterback Carson Wentz.

On one hand, Wentz has been awful this season, and rookie backup Jalen Hurts provided a huge spark Sunday in an upset win over the New Orleans Saints. Thus, it might make sense to move on from the former and start fresh with the latter in 2021 and beyond.

On the other hand, the Eagles are in an unenviable salary cap situation that includes a significant amount of money owed to Wentz. Parting ways could prove extremely challenging.

So, what should Philadelphia do?

Well, one possible scenario involves Philadelphia trading Wentz this offseason — before his $10 million roster bonus for 2021 and $15 million of his $20 million base salary for 2022 guarantee on the third day of the 2021 league year — and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Monday identified a potential four-team market for the veteran QB.

The market, in order of relative likelihood, per Barnwell’s analysis: the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s why Barnwell believes the Patriots could make sense as a destination for Wentz:

While the Patriots were in a messy cap situation this season, Bill Belichick’s team has $68.8 million in space in 2021, a number that could rise if the Patriots move on from some of their veterans. The only quarterback on the roster under contract next year is Jarrett Stidham, as both Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer will be unrestricted free agents. Stidham has posted a 14.4 QBR over his two pro seasons, which ranks 70th out of 74 passers with 10 attempts or more.

Belichick has a well-known habit of buying low on players he thinks still have superstar talent, an instinct that led him to acquire contributors such as Corey Dillon and Randy Moss in the past. Wentz would be his biggest bet, but for a team with veteran talent on defense and no clear path to a long-term quarterback solution, Belichick could be interested if Wentz became available.

Whichever team trades for Wentz would be absorbing a four-year, $98.4 million contract, which isn’t crazy money for a starting quarterback but certainly represents a calculated risk given his 2020 struggles.

Wentz, who will turn 28 later this month, was the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and has been excellent at times in his NFL career. But there’s a reason we’re having this conversation. Who’s to say he won’t continue to stumble with his new organization?

Nevertheless, it’s fascinating to think about Wentz working under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels in New England, assuming the Patriots move on from Cam Newton after one season.

The Patriots obviously need to figure out a long-term solution at the quarterback position in wake of Tom Brady’s departure, and it sure doesn’t seem like Jarrett Stidham is the answer.

