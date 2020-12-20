Cowboys Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys were taken off primetime in Week 15 and instead will be among the slate of afternoon games when Dallas hosts the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will be on “Sunday Night Football” in place of Cowboys-49ers, a decision made a few weeks prior.

It’s probably the smart decision as both the 4-9 Cowboys and 5-8 Niners haven’t exactly played like teams deserving of primetime spots. Of course, that does have something to do with injuries, as the NFL certainly did not predict both would be below .500 at this point.

Dallas is coming off a Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals while San Francisco has lost two straight, including a Week 14 loss to the NFC East-leading Washington Football Team.

Anyway, here’s how to watch Cowboys-49ers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images