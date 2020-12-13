Cowboys Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

The Cowboys have a quick turnaround this week

Can Andy Dalton get the Dallas Cowboys back in the win column against his former Cincinnati Bengals team?

That will be answered Sunday when the Cowboys visit the Bengals for a Week 14 game. Both teams sit in fourth place in their respective decisions.

It’s been a tough season for both Dallas and Cincinnati, who both have lost their starting quarterbacks due to injury.

The Cowboys have a quick turnaround after playing the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night, while the Bengals had a full weeks rest after a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys versus Bengals:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

