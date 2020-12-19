Crystal Palace Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Will Liverpool’s struggles away from home end at a place they’ve enjoyed recent success?

Liverpool will visit Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park in a Premier League Round 14 game. The Reds enter the game atop the Premier League standings with 28 points after 13 games, while the Eagles are in 12th place with 18 points.

Liverpool is winless in its last five Premier League away games. However, Liverpool has won five consecutive Premier League games at Selhurst Park, with Crystal Palace last beating the Reds at home in 2014 in league play.

Here’s when and how to watch Crystal Palace versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/417831-jordan-henderson-reaction-brighton-premier-league" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>