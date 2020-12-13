Damian Lillard Posts Necessary Comment During Kyrie Irving Instagram Live

Damian Lillard said what needed to be said.

Kyrie Irving last week boycotted Brooklyn Nets Media Day, instead providing a statement on his desire to not have his words pass through allegedly illegitimate filters. The ever-opinionated guard attempted to clarify himself Friday, but in doing so came off even worse.

That brings us to Saturday night, when Irving hosted an Instagram Live session. At one point during the broadcast, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard posted a pair of comments that many NBA fans likely will get behind.

“Ky bra do your media sessions,” Lillard said, along with a few laughing emojis.

Lillard added: “Sir please do your media.”

And a follow up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qzXjvLOo5V — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 13, 2020

It’s highly unlikely Irving takes Lillard’s advice.

Ironically, Irving’s “silence” probably has offered a better story than anything he would say during formal media availability.

