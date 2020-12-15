Daniel Theis To Miss Celtics Vs. 76ers; Center Offers Update On Injury

Daniel Theis won’t jeopardize a long-term reward for a short-term risk.
The Boston Celtics center revealed he’ll miss his team’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sore back. The Celtics listed Theis as questionable Monday, and Theis discussed his back injury hours later.
“It’s early, so there’s no reason to risk anything,” Theis said, per the Celtics. “Just take it day-by-day.
The Celtics will tip off their regular season Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics aren’t sure whether Tristan Thompson will recover from a hamstring injury in time to face the Bucks, so it’s even more important for Theis to be as close to 100 percent healthy as possible in just over one week’s time.
So yes, it makes perfect sense for Theis to sit out the preseason curtain-raiser.