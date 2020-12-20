Devin, Jason McCourty Join Jaylen Brown’s Latest Fight For Racial Justice

Jaylen Brown isn’t alone in his fight for racial justice in Massachusetts.

Devin and Jason McCourty long have advocated for similar ideas and policies aimed at curbing racism and other forms of bigotry. And now, the New England Patriots stars are supporting Brown’s latest effort to address what they believe is a major violation of people’s rights.

The Boston Celtics star took to Twitter on Monday asking followers and Massachusetts to “take a stand” and urge local officials to pass “strong” regulations on a facial recognition-based surveillance system via a police reform bill passed by the legislators earlier this month.

It’s a matter he and the entire Celtics roster discussed in their joint Op-Ed published in the Boston Globe this week. The piece was directed at Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

The McCourty brothers offered a similar message Saturday night on the social media platform.