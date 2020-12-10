Dez Bryant Now Keeps Testing Negative For COVID-19, And He’s ‘Not Excited’ About it

Most people are happy when they test negative for COVID-19.

Dez Bryant is not.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was pulled off the field during warmups (but not after hugging a bunch of Dallas Cowboys) because it was found he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He then was sent home, where it seemed like he was threatening to retire as he went off on a tweetstorm.

Well, it seems as though in recent days he’s returned nothing but negative tests.

I tested negative back to back for covid and I’m not excited about it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 10, 2020

We’re thinking the translation here is that he thinks he had a false positive Tuesday and that he should’ve been able to play. Baltimore has yet to put Bryant on its COVID-19/reserve list, which is an indication he might be fine after all.

But hey, better safe than sorry.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images