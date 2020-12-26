Did Jaylen Brown Send Message To James Harden With This Instagram Post?

Though we might be guilty of reading too much into an Instagram post, it’s probably safe to say Jaylen Brown doesn’t want James Harden on the Celtics.

On Thursday, The Athletic reported that Harden added Boston to his short list of preferred destinations in a potential trade. The report arrived amid increasing speculation — since further validated by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski — that the Celtics have talked with the Houston Rockets about Harden.

Shortly after The Athletic shared its report, Brown used his Instagram story to share a photo of himself flexing in front of a visibly frustrated Harden.

Take a look:

From JB’s Instagram tonight. Damn straight. pic.twitter.com/Gh7Rzkn3gG — Jonah Michael (@JonahB1793) December 25, 2020

Again, that post is up for interpretation, but we think the intentions are clear.

Brown might not be alone in his disproval of a Harden-Celtics trade. Forward Semi Ojeleye recently indicated that Harden wouldn’t be a great fit in Boston.

