DK Metcalf Displays Absurd Strength With Brutal Stiff Arm On Giants CB

DK Metcalf is a freakishly strong human being.

If you somehow forgot this, you were issued an emphatic reminder Sunday night.

James Bradberry felt the wrath of Metcalf in the third quarter of New York’s Week 13 matchup with Seattle. The Seahawks wide receiver hauled in a pass from Russell Wilson and initially tried to juke Bradberry before he approached the Giants cornerback head-on with a violent stiff arm.

You can watch the results in the video below.

We wonder if a Giants coach said anything to tick off Metcalf before the game.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images