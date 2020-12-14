Does Eagles’ Win Keep Jalen Hurts As Starter? Doug Pederson Won’t Yet Reveal

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in his career start, but apparently that doesn’t mean his next one is promised.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, as you probably heard, announced that Hurts would replace fellow quarterback Carson Wentz when Philadelphia hosted the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Hurts responded by rushing for 106 yards on 18 carries and passed for 167 yards on 17 completions with one touchdown. Ultimately, the rookie second-rounder led the Eagles to a 24-21 win, snapping their four-game losing streak.

One would think that showing means Hurts is the definitive Week 15 starter when Philadelphia travels to Arizona, right? Well, not so fast.

Pederson declined to answer whether Hurts would remain the starter, according to Eagles reported Jeff McLane. It certainly makes for some uncertainty in the QB room.