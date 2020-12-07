Dolphins’ Brian Flores Opens Up About Storming Field To Defend Player

Frustration boiled over for Brian Flores on Sunday afternoon, and understandably so.

Flores was at the center of a sideline-clearing scene during the Cincinnati Bengals-Miami Dolphins Week 13 game. Tensions rose after Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas issued a dirty hit on Dolphins return man Jakeem Grant in punt coverage. Thomas also was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Grant the punt prior.

Miami’s head coach needed to be held back from entering the melee, which resulted in the ejection of three players. After the Dolphins’ 19-7 win, Flores opened up about his actions.

“We’ve got to do a better job of keeping our poise. That starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job of keeping my poise,” Flores said, per NFL.com. “But, look, I’m going to stick up for my players. They’re going to stick up for each other without getting penalties, without hurting the team, but we’ve got to do a better job of keeping our poise as a team.”

Flores continued: “The people in this organization, they’re very important to me. I’m going to try to protect everyone here.”

The Dolphins will need to quickly put this incident behind them. A matchup with the 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs awaits Miami in Week 14.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Wexler/USA TODAY Sports Images