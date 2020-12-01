Doug Pederson Says Playing Jalen Hurts More ‘Wasn’t In The Cards’ Vs. Seahawks

It appeared Philadelphia Eagles fans were going to see Jalen Hurts on “Monday Night Football” against the Seattle Seahawks.

And they did, briefly anyway. And then all of a sudden Hurts was back on the sideline in the eventual 23-17 loss, a score much closer than the game really was.

It didn’t make a whole lot of sense. Hurts took the field for the first play of the second quarter and hit Alshon Jeffery for a six-year gain — Philly’s most successful play on offense of the night.

Hurts was removed from the game after that, however, as Carson Wentz returned to the huddle.

According to NBC Sports Philly’s Dave Zangaro, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson expressed that it “wasn’t in the cards” to use Hurts more.

Doug Pederson says it wasn't necessarily their plan to use Jalen Hurts more tonight. Said it "wasn't in the cards" after how many quick 3-and-outs they had early in the game. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 1, 2020

That’s… interesting.

It’s especially bizarre knowing Pederson has been known to develop quarterbacks, but he cannot for the life of him figure out a plan for Hurts.

Wentz, meanwhile, leads the NFL in sacks and interceptions.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline.USA TODAY Sports Images