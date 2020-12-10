Eagles’ Doug Pederson Believes Carson Wentz Still Can Be ‘Exceptional’ QB

It’s been a tough year for Carson Wentz, to say the very least.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has struggled this season, and his stats show it. Wentz leads the NFL with 15 interceptions and 50 sacks taken.

Despite the Eagles’ 3-8-1 record and Wentz being benched for Jalen Hurts in their upcoming Week 14 game, Doug Pederson still believes the QB can be an “exceptional” one.

“I think Carson Wentz can be an exceptional quarterback in this league. He’s proven that,” Pederson said, via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Just get back to being Carson Wentz, back on track. That’s my focus with him.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Philadelphia stick with Wentz beyond the 2020 season mainly because of his massive salary. The Eagles would have $59.2 million in dead cap space should they cut ties with Wentz during the offseason.

It’s probably safe to say they don’t want to do that.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images