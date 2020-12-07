Eagles Not Committing To Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts At QB For Week 14

The Eagles appear to have a quarterback competition of sorts on their hands ahead of their Week 14 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Philadelphia saw both Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts take the field Sunday in their 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Wentz went 6-for-15 and 79 yards while Hurts went 5-for-12 with 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

So, which signal-caller will start next week? Well, that’s not exactly clear.

According to Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, he and his colleagues plan to consider all options “before anything is decided” about next week’s QB situation, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Interesting.