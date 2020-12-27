Eagles Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

We’ve got some bad news for you. Unfortunately, you have to act interested when the 5-9 Dallas Cowboys and 4-9-1 Philadelphia Eagles play Sunday.

That’s right! The NFC East is such a tire fire that the Washington Football Team refuses to put out, so theoretically there are major playoff implications at stake Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

WFT sits at 6-8, so the only path for the Eagles to make the playoffs is to win out and hope some other things go their way. Dallas also can’t afford to lose since it doesn’t hold the tiebreaker with WFT.

So just know as you prepare to watch this who’s who of abject mediocrity that is Eagles-Cowboys, you could be seeing one of them in the postseason.

If you dare, here’s how to watch Eagles-Cowboys online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline.USA TODAY Sports Images