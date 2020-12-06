Eagles Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online, On TV

The Eagles on Sunday will be hard-pressed to notch their first win since Week 8.
Philadelphia will be in Green Bay for a Week 13 clash against the NFC North-leading Packers. Aaron Rodgers and Co. won three of their last four games and only have dropped one contest at home this season.
The 3-7-1 Eagles currently sit in third in the NFC East standings. All three of their victories to date came over teams with sub-.500 records entering Sunday.
Here’s how to watch the Eagles-Packers game online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access