Eagles Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online, On TV

The Eagles on Sunday will be hard-pressed to notch their first win since Week 8.

Philadelphia will be in Green Bay for a Week 13 clash against the NFC North-leading Packers. Aaron Rodgers and Co. won three of their last four games and only have dropped one contest at home this season.

The 3-7-1 Eagles currently sit in third in the NFC East standings. All three of their victories to date came over teams with sub-.500 records entering Sunday.

Here’s how to watch the Eagles-Packers game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images