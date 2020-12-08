ESPN Believes This Patriot Has Most At Stake As Regular Season Winds Down

A few weeks ago, it looked like the Patriots were trending toward a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, a postseason berth isn’t out of the question for New England.

The Patriots improved to 6-6 this past Sunday with a beatdown of the Chargers in Los Angeles. New England probably will need to win all of its four remaining regular-season games to have any hope of reaching the playoffs, and it might need some help from other teams as well. But stranger things have happened, and the Patriots are playing solid, sound football at the right time.

Arguably no one on New England’s roster would benefit more from a strong finish than Cam Newton. ESPN believes the veteran quarterback is the Patriot with the most at stake as we enter the home stretch of the campaign.

“Playing on a modest, one-year contract in a campaign he said was more about respect than money, Newton has a chance to shape his football future with a strong finish,” Mike Reiss wrote. “The Patriots’ passing game is one of the NFL’s least productive, but Newton (11 rushing TDs) remains a threat with his legs, and the team’s future QB plans (and whether Newton is part of them) have been a hot-button topic.”

Perhaps the Patriots are starting to learn they can win without Newton stuffing the stat sheet. The 31-year-old threw for a combined 153 yards in New England’s wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Chargers. As long as Newton doesn’t turn the ball over, the Patriots probably will be in good shape given the way their defense is surging and how consistent their special teams has been.

Newton and the Patriots will try to keep it rolling Thursday night when they visit the NFC West-leading Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images