Evander Kane (Again) Takes Aim At Logan, Jake Paul; Wants To Fight Either Brother

Evander Kane isn’t kidding. He really wants to fight one (or both) of the Paul brothers.

The saga has been rapidly unfolding. After Jake Paul’s second-round knockout of Nate Robinson on Saturday, Kane said he’d like to get in the ring with Paul. That’s when Paul’s brother, Logan, said he himself would be willing to fight the San Jose Sharks winger.

That prompted a blunt response from Kane, who then did an interview with TMZ to double down on his desire to fight either Jake or Logan.

“I’ll take on any Paul brother,” the San Jose Sharks winger says. “I don’t care who it is. Either one of you can get it.”

Kane also declares he’d knock out either brother.

The more this war of words unfolds, the more it seems we’ll eventually get to see Kane take on one of the Paul brothers.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images