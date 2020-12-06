Everyone Made Same Joke About Jets’ Baffling Week 13 Loss To Raiders

Just when it seemed like Gang Green was going to win its first game of the 2020 season, the Jets were, well, the Jets.

New York appeared to be poised for a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets held a 28-24 lead with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when the Raiders stood at New York’s 46-yard line in need of a miracle. The Silver and Black’s prayers were answered, as Derek Carr connected with Henry Ruggs III for a game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass.

The Jets dropped 0-12 on the season with the ridiculous loss. They also took another step toward securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which most expect will be used on Trevor Lawrence. So following Ruggs’ heroics, everyone and their mother seemed to tweet about the Clemson quarterback potentially landing with the Jets.

Y’all thought we were just gonna give up Trevor Lawrence hahaa https://t.co/5OY64Tvw8d — Andy (@_ItsAndyKid) December 6, 2020

Jets ran the Trevor lawrence special on D https://t.co/Vv2CtuWV7w — Demetrius Wayne (@theDOM_diggity) December 6, 2020

Trevor Lawrence to the Jets is just destiny… — Gethin Coolbaugh | Sports, Politics, Life (@GethinCoolbaugh) December 6, 2020

The Jets literally just threw for Trevor Lawrence I’ve never seen anything like it — . (@Stunzzz) December 6, 2020

has anyone checked on Trevor Lawrence?? https://t.co/OCjfJrfa5R — Ash Marie (@martinez_0416) December 6, 2020

The defense coverage the jets just ran was called the trevor lawrence cover 0 — Jon (@ChiefCheefin) December 6, 2020

When you almost break your winless season but remember Trevor Lawrence #Jets pic.twitter.com/yaWXka6ix7 — Adam Kimberling ⚾️ (@adamkimbo) December 6, 2020

It’s unlikely the Jets will flirt with a victory in Week 14 like they did against Carr and Co. New York next Sunday will be in Sunday for a tilt with the Seahawks.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images