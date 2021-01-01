Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Tips Server $2,021 At Miami Steakhouse

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is ringing in the new year in a special way.

The former NFL receiver recently took a trip to Smith and Wollensky America’s Steakhouse in Miami, Fla. And he left a pretty nice tip behind afterward.

Just how much did he tip his server, you ask? Why, $2,021, of course.

Check it out:

Ochocinco is known to leave servers with big tips, and considering today’s current financial environment, his kind gestures mean more now than ever.

Here’s hoping for a better year in 2021.

