Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Tips Server $2,021 At Miami Steakhouse

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is ringing in the new year in a special way.

The former NFL receiver recently took a trip to Smith and Wollensky America’s Steakhouse in Miami, Fla. And he left a pretty nice tip behind afterward.

Just how much did he tip his server, you ask? Why, $2,021, of course.

Check it out:

$2021 tip to end the year. @Ochocinco continues to be a stand-up dude. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5CsZwoctgg — BroBible (@BroBible) January 1, 2021

What a guy.

Ochocinco is known to leave servers with big tips, and considering today’s current financial environment, his kind gestures mean more now than ever.

Here’s hoping for a better year in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images