Ex-Patriots Exec Floats Interesting Idea For New England’s 2021 QB Situation

The New England Patriots have some big decisions to make this offseason under center.

Cam Newton will be a free agent, and Jarrett Stidham thus far hasn’t proven he is the starter of the future. That leaves the Patriots with a few options: Sign a free agent quarterback, bring Newton back, draft a quarterback or roll with Stidham.

Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi suggested New England marry a couple of those idea.

During an appearance Friday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Lombardi proposed the idea of bringing back Newton while also drafting the quarterback of the future.

“I think you could bring Cam back and still go get a quarterback,” Lombardi said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I am not sure what the solution is in the interim. I don’t think it’s Ryan Fitzpatrick for that, I don’t think it is that. I don’t know what the solution is and I don’t know what the offseason is going to bring. I mean, there’s going to be a lot of jobs open. Do you think Josh McDaniels is coming back? How does that play into the decision? There are so many variables. … There are so many variables that it’s just not a straight line.”

Lombardi also mentioned that where the Patriots are positioned to draft as of now and the number of teams that also will be looking for quarterbacks will complicate things.

Regardless, the Patriots need some sort of plan before next season.

