Falcons Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

The Chargers will try to bounce back from their brutal Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots when they host the Falcons at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Los Angeles has lost four of its last five games and will try to avoid its this straight defeat.

Atlanta has been on a roller-coaster ride of its own the last five weeks, losing to the Saints twice while beating the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos in between.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images