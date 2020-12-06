Fantasy Football Week 13 Injuries: Player Updates Ahead Of NFL Kickoffs

It’s that time of the week again.

Many NFL stars carry injury designations into Sunday’s NFL Week 13 slate of games. As such, fantasy football managers need to stay updated on who is expected to play, and who will sit out.

In a perfect world, injuries wouldn’t be a concern with fantasy playoffs just around the corner. Alas, this is not the way the world works.

But we’re here to guide you through what promises to be a busy NFL Sunday. Keep it here for all your relevant fantasy football injury updates ahead of Sunday’s kickoffs.

Players out Sunday include Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram, Denzel Ward, Adoree' Jackson, Jonnu Smith, Irv Smith, Alexander Mattison, Kenny Golladay, Jeff Okudah, Anthony Castonzo, Bobby Okereke, Rigoberto Sanchez, Matt Breida, Marcus Davenport, Janoris Jenkins, Larry Fitzgerald. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift, who exited the concussion protocol only to fall ill, has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2020

Bears’ WR’s Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, both listed as questionable for Sunday due to knee injuries, both are expected to play vs. the Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

#Vikings RB Alexander Mattison had appendicitis and underwent successful surgery, source said. He’s out for Sunday’s game against the #Jaguars. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2020

Seahawks’ RB Carlos Hyde, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a lingering case of turf toe, will play vs. the Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

#Falcons WR Julio Jones, still dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to play today vs. the #Saints, source said. Jones had told reporters Friday he was “feeling really good.” The team is similarly optimistic about RB Todd Gurley (knee). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2020

Chargers’ RB Kalen Ballage, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, will play vs. the Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

#Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay is expected to play today despite a knee injury, source said, and the same goes for WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2020

Chiefs believe RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who didn’t practice again Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game due to a stomach illness, should be ready to play to but they also need to see how he’s feeling pregame before making any final decisions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) is expected to be back in as the starter today, source said, assuming all goes well in warmups. In anticipation of being back in the lineup, Tua took most of the first-team reps this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2020

Giants’ QB Colt McCoy is expected to start Sunday against the Seahawks in place of the injured Daniel Jones, per source. Jones still is recovering from a hamstring injury, and the Giants also promoted practice-squad QB Clayton Thorson to the active roster for Sunday’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

#Patriots QB Cam Newton (abdomen) is listed as questionable, but a source said he took nearly all of the first-team reps this week and is expected to play today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images