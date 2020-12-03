Fantasy Football Week 13 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions



For many, the fantasy football playoffs are just a week or two away.

Those still with skin in the game can’t afford to make bone-headed lineup decisions in what might be must-win scenarios. However, in one of the strangest NFL seasons of all time, setting a fantasy football lineup is no easy task.

Thankfully, we’re here to help.

Here are our Week 13 starts and sits:

STARTS:

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Montgomery normally is worth a start thanks to his heavy usage. However, he might be on the verge of an excellent finish to the season. The second-year back broke out last weekend for 143 all-purpose yards and a touchdown and this weekend will face a poor Detroit Lions run defense. Yes, the Bears are bad, but Montgomery is a strong play.

Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Carr was terrible last weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, but we expect a rebound Sunday against the New York Jets. Why? Well, because the Jets stink and are a great fantasy matchup for any quarterback.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

On that note, we believe Nelson Agholor could be a solid play this weekend. He’s been seeing a ton of targets from Carr and is a legitimate red-zone threat. If you need a FLEX or an emergency fill-in at receiver, give Agholor a shot.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Yes, the potential return of Zach Ertz could hurt Goedert’s value, but we still think he’s the best tight end on the team as well as a good option in fantasy lineups. Goedert racked up 77 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 and followed up that performance with 75 yards and a score Monday night. How many better options are there at tight end?

SITS:

Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Gurley had his worst game of the season two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints and missed last weekend’s game due to injury. He likely will return this weekend, but another matchup with the Saints has us fading the normally useable running back. Look elsewhere.

Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots

He’s been terrible and should be avoided at all costs until he proves he deserves a spot in your lineup.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Two things are working against Kirk: Inconsistent recent production and Kyler Murray’s shoulder injury. Add in that the Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Rams’ strong secondary, and we just can’t recommend starting Kirk.

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

We didn’t like the way Ertz was playing before we went on injured reserve, and we have a hard time seeing him jumping back in the lineup and posting starter-worthy numbers. Hold off until he proves he can be trusted.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images