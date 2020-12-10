Fantasy Football Week 14 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

If you’re among the few who still have a shot at winning a fantasy football championship, you can’t afford to screw up when setting your lineup.

Sure, you could have a player like Travis Kelce go off this week, but his performance would be undermined if you, say, started the likes of Gunner Olszewski at receiver. Not like you’d ever do such a thing, but you know what we mean.

Identifying which matchups to exploit and which ones to avoid is no easy task. But that’s where we come in.

Here’s our Week 14 fantasy football start/sit advice:

STARTS:

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The rookie back is heating up, rushing for at least 90 yards in each of the last two weeks. He also caught three balls for 44 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Houston Texans. Taylor this weekend will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have one of the worst run defenses in football.

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

You know what you’re getting with Ryan at this point — the risk for a dud always is present. However, we think there’s a good chance Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers turns into a shootout, boosting Ryan’s fantasy stock in the process.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Hilton and Philip Rivers are jelling at the right time, with Sunday’s 110-yard (with a touchdown) performance representing a high point for Hilton this season. He shouldn’t have much trouble getting open against the Raiders secondary.

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team

An emerging option at the position, Thomas now is among the few tight ends worthy of a start in fantasy. He racked up 98 yards and a score against the Pittsburgh Steelers and should keep it rolling against the San Francisco 49ers, whose defense isn’t as good as the numbers indicate.

SITS:

Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

We love Harris, but we don’t love this matchup. The Rams are stout against the run, which doesn’t bode well for a running back who already shares touches with James White and Sony Michel. Put Harris on your bench this weekend.

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The Patriots know how to defend Goff, who is dependent on the play-action game. If New England can hold its own against the run, Goff won’t be able to do much against one of the game’s best secondaries.

DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Moore, who was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week and already has been nursing a sore ankle, appears on track to play this weekend. That’s encouraging, but his penchant for relying on big plays isn’t. He’s a WR3 at best against the Denver Broncos.

Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints

Don’t be fooled by the touchdown last weekend: Cook is a non-factor in fantasy. Look elsewhere.

