Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’re probably in the playoffs in your fantasy football league.

By Week 14, most leagues’ postseasons either are underway already or about to begin. Now more than ever, some shrewd moves on the wire are necessary — whether it’s for plug-and-play purposes or just someone to stash on the bench.

Here are the players you’ll want to eye this week on the waiver wire (based on players available in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (38 percent owned)

Usually we stay away from Mayfield since he’s so unpredictable, but he’s been solid of late.

The Browns signal-caller torched the Tennessee Titans, going 25-for-33 through the air for 334 yards with four touchdowns. That performance might be more an indictment of the Titans than an endorsement of Mayfield, but the third-year pro hasn’t thrown a pick since Oct. 25 and has been steady, if with a generally low ceiling.

Other quarterbacks to target: Matthew Stafford (DET), Derek Carr (LV), Carson Wentz (PHI)

Running back: Le’Veon Bell, Kansas City Chiefs (60 percent owned)

Bell hasn’t been that impressive since joining the Chiefs, but that was expected to a degree.

However, an illness kept Clyde Edwards-Helaire out in Week 13 (he was active but didn’t play) and that resulted in 11 touches for Bell.

While Bell didn’t do much and Edwards-Helaire might be back for Week 14, there are so few running backs available that the three-time Pro Bowl selection might be the one worth a flier.

Other running backs to target: Jerick McKinnon (SF), J.D. McKissic (WFT), Zack Moss (BUF)

Wide receiver: Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (58 percent owned)

Too many people are sleeping on Beasley, so we once again are here to tell you that he should be scooped up.

Beasley has been one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets this season, and that never was more evident than in Buffalo’s win over San Francisco 49ers on Monday. Beasley made nine catches for 130 yards with a touchdown.

The veteran wideout’s target share isn’t the most stable, but he always carries big-boom potential.

Other wide receivers to target: T.Y. Hilton (IND), Travis Fulgham (PHI), Nelson Agholor (LV)

Tight end: Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (40 percent owned)

Thomas was a horse in WFT’s upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers, making nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

It would be unreasonable to expect that kind of production out of him consistently moving forward, but he’s been solid this season in a position that generally is unreliable.

Other tight ends to target: Jimmy Graham (CHI), Trey Burton (IND), Jordan Reed (SF)

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images