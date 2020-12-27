Fantasy Football Week 16: Player Injury Updates Ahead Of NFL Kickoffs

If you’re reading this, chances are you made it to your fantasy football championship. That’s great and all, but now obviously is not the time to let an injury derail your season.
Setting lineups at the end of a season always is more difficult than in earlier weeks. Teams who have been eliminated from postseason contention might allow banged-up players to rest for the remainder of the campaign, and teams whose playoff seedings are secure might do the same.
As such, it’s important to stay up on injury designations ahead of kickoffs. That’s where we come in.
Keep it here for relevant fantasy football injury updates throughout what figures to be a wild Sunday in the NFL: