Fantasy Football Week 16: Player Injury Updates Ahead Of NFL Kickoffs

If you’re reading this, chances are you made it to your fantasy football championship. That’s great and all, but now obviously is not the time to let an injury derail your season.

Setting lineups at the end of a season always is more difficult than in earlier weeks. Teams who have been eliminated from postseason contention might allow banged-up players to rest for the remainder of the campaign, and teams whose playoff seedings are secure might do the same.

As such, it’s important to stay up on injury designations ahead of kickoffs. That’s where we come in.

Keep it here for relevant fantasy football injury updates throughout what figures to be a wild Sunday in the NFL:

Players out Sunday include James Robinson, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Wyatt Teller, Julio Jones, Alex Mack, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyler Boyd, Duke Johnson, Golden Tate, Phillip Lindsay, Hunter Henry, Joey Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Cam Akers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

#Chiefs DE Frank Clark (illness) and WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) are listed as questionable, though coach Andy Reid said both should be “ready to go.” Both should play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Browns officially placed four WRs on the Reserve/COVID list: Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge. Browns LB Jacob Phillip also added to COVID list. Those five players are out Sunday vs. Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

#Bears star WR Allen Robinson, dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to play today vs. the #Jaguars, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday vs. Philly, per @toddarcher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

Washington QB Alex Smith, still dealing with the calf injury, came in a bit sore today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He still has a chance to play, but there isn’t as much optimism as there was on Friday. WFT will check on him Sunday morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Chargers do not expect WR Keenan Allen, who is listed as questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury, to play against the Broncos, per source. Chargers also thought Allen would rest last week vs. Raiders and he played; but plan going into Sunday is to let him recover. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

Washington RB Antonio Gibson, recovering from turf toe and listed as questionable, is expected to play today, source said. Meanwhile, QB Alex Smith (calf) will be examined this morning, but optimism is waning for him to play. Dwayne Haskins could start again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Washington WR Terry McLaurin, nursing an ankle injury, will not play Sunday vs. the Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

