Ferencvaros Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

Pride and survival are Ferencvaros’ twin aims of the moment.

Ferencvaros will host FC Barcelona on Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary, at Puskas Arena in a UEFA Champions League Group G game. The visitors already have clinched a spot in the round of 16. Ferencvaros can’t progress to the Champions League knockout rounds but it still hopes to finish third in Group G and earn a spot in the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

Barcelona beat Ferencvaros 5-1 on Oct. 20 in their Champions League opener.

Here’s when and how to watch Ferencvaros versus Barcelona in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

