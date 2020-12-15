Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Milwaukee ‘Home’ After Signing Bucks Supermax

The NBA world finally learned where two-time defending league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was planing to play the rest of his prime.

On Tuesday news broke that the Milwaukee Bucks managed to sign the superstar to a reported five-year, $228.2 million contract.

Antetokounmpo’s supermax extension will be the largest deal in NBA history.

“This is a big moment for me and my family and I want to thank the Bucks organization for believing in us,” he said, via ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

“You took a chance on us eight years ago and now putting my signature on a contract like this is unreal — but it’s all because of hard work. This is my home and I’m going to continue working hard and do my best to make the Bucks, our fans and the city proud. Let’s have fun, win and make these years count.”

In a press release that announced Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed the supermax, Giannis says:



“You took a chance on us eight years ago and now putting my signature on a contract like this is unreal – but it’s all because of hard work. This is my home…” Full quote: pic.twitter.com/8WlHZs1ZTu — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 15, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images