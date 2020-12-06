Giannis Antetokounmpo Received Clever Birthday Gift From Bucks Teammates

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year is about to set off on a contract year, with free agency looming at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

But of course, the Milwaukee Bucks want to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo around, offering him a super-max extension to stay put.

So as the entire basketball world, especially the state of Wisconsin, is waiting to see if superstar forward will agree to remain with Milwaukee, his Bucks teammates got him a clever birthday present they hope will entice him to stay.

Antetokounmpo on Saturday turned 26 years old. When reporters asked teammate Khris Middleton if they were able to celebrate due to COVID-19 protocols, the forward revealed that he and Pat Connaughton gave Antetokounmpo a pen. A pen that he’ll hopefully use to sign the extension.

Khris Middleton said that he and Pat Connaughton got Giannis Antetokounmpo a pen for his birthday in the hopes that he maybe has some use for it soon. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 6, 2020

"We definitely sung him happy birthday after practice. Me and PC thought the perfect gift to him would be to give him a pen…..hopefully he enjoys it and uses it" — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) December 6, 2020

Hopefully for Middleton and Connaughton, he uses that pen so re-sign with the Bucks, as opposed to with a new team in free agency.

Time will tell.

