Giants ‘Very Optimistic’ Daniel Jones Will Start At QB For Week 14

Daniel Jones might be back on the field sooner than some NFL fans might think.

The sophomore quarterback did not play Sunday against the mighty Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. And despite the New York Giant’s impressive victory over Seattle, Jones still is expected to play under center in Week 14, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

In fact, the Giants are “very optimistic” about the young QB’s return to the field.

Jones has been inching closer to his NFL return in recent weeks. He was limited in practice ahead of Sunday’s contest, but ultimately was ruled out for Week 13.

The Giants will host the Arizona Cardinals next week at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m, ET. The team hopes Jones will be in shape against Kyler Murray and the ever-improving offense.