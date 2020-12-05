Gonzaga Vs. Baylor Live Stream: Watch NCAA Basketball Game Online, On TV

UPDATE (11:40 a.m. ET): The Gonzaga-Baylor game is off due to COVID-19 concerns.
ORIGINAL STORY: Well, we didn’t have to wait long for the top two teams in the country to meet one another.
On Saturday, No. 1 Gonzaga is set to take on No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis as part of the Jimmy V Classic.
This is the 43rd time in history that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams have met, and both teams enter the game with 3-0 records.
Here’s how to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor online and on TV:
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access