Gonzaga Vs. Baylor Live Stream: Watch NCAA Basketball Game Online, On TV

The top two teams in the country will go head-to-head Saturday afternoon

UPDATE (11:40 a.m. ET): The Gonzaga-Baylor game is off due to COVID-19 concerns.

ORIGINAL STORY: Well, we didn’t have to wait long for the top two teams in the country to meet one another.

On Saturday, No. 1 Gonzaga is set to take on No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis as part of the Jimmy V Classic.

This is the 43rd time in history that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams have met, and both teams enter the game with 3-0 records.

Here’s how to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

