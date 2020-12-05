Grant Williams Is Bonding With Celtics Rookies Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard

Grant Williams recently has been in the shoes of an NBA rookie.

So entering his sophomore season with the Boston Celtics, the forward seems to have made recent draft picks Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard feel welcome.

And after learning a little bit about both newcomers, Williams appears to be impressed with them on and off the court.

“They are working their butts off,” Williams on Saturday said of Nesmith and Pritchard. “I just love their games. They fit in with our culture.”

But beyond basketball, Williams probably appreciates the time he’s spending with the rookies off the court.

Remember how he couldn’t get anyone to play the game Settlers of Catan with him last season? That won’t be the case this year.

Important Celtics update: Grant Williams is currently neck-and-neck with Payton Pritchard for most Catan games won so far in the offseason, but with the caveat that everyone gangs up on him each game. Aaron Nesmith just notched his first victory. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 5, 2020

Love to see the team chemistry already being built.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images